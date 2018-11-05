Boy Meets World Star Danielle Fishel Has a Picture-Perfect Wedding

It's official: Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp are married!

Fishel, best known for her role as Topanga Matthews in the beloved TV series Boy Meets World, married Karp Sunday after a seven-month engagement. Jillian McQuerrey photographed the newlyweds, who shared several pictures with fans via social media. Union3 Event Productions' Lisa Gaskarth was hired to help plan the special day, which seemingly went off without a hitch.

Laurie Heaps did Fishel's hair, while Julie Cuomo did the bride's makeup.

"Today I married my soulmate. We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life. I also ate 3 donuts after dinner. Unrelated," Karp wrote in his Instagram caption. "@daniellefishel, I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile." On Twitter, the groom added, "Big life moment happened on Sunday. I am beyond thankful to have this angel by my side for the rest of our lives. @daniellefishel now has both my [heart] and my last name."

Fishel summed up the picture-perfect day more simply, tweeting, "That's Mrs. Karp to you."

Famous guests included Lauren Lapkus and Angela Trimbur, the latter of whom shared highlights from the wedding via Instagram Stories. For example, Trimbur took a picture of a cocktail napkin, which included some "fun facts" about the couple: "1. They first met in '95 at Calabasas High School but were only acquaintances. 2. They both like the thermostat set to 68 degrees. 3. Jerry Springer and Ricki Lake were technically present for their engagement. 4. Jensen has a fish tattoo to represent both of their aquatic last names. 5. They have a dog named Brunch and a cat named Bill. Brunch's nickname is Bubalah and Bill;'s is Fat Panther. 5. Pringles and Trolli sent them product after Danielle and Jensen commented on their social media pages. 7. They recently bought a home together, only blocks from where they were raised. 8. Their first major vacation together was to Thailand. They didn't like it there. Don't tell anyone."

It's unclear if any of Fishel's Boy Meets World or Girl Meets World co-stars were invited.

Asked to describe her wedding, the bride-to-be told Us Weekly in September, "I am going to say that it's not traditional. It's a little bit quirky, just like we are." With Karp as her partner, the 37-year-old Disney Channel actress added, "I am on cloud nine. He is the most amazing partner anybody could ever hope for...I'm thrilled. I'm really looking forward to building a life with him."

Fishel admitted she had already "slipped a couple of times" and referred to Karp as her "husband" prematurely. "I am done with 'fiancé.' I can't wait to call him my husband," she said. "The fiancé period is a weird period where you're like, 'Yeah, we're more official than when we were boyfriend and girlfriend, but I want to call you my husband.' So, I'm looking forward to it."

This is the second marriage for Fishel, who divorced Tim Belusko in 2016. She began dating Karp, a producer on Drop the Mic, the following year, and she accepted his proposal in 2018.

