Kate Middleton's Blue Dress Proves You Don't Need a Costume to Wow on Halloween

Whoever says costumes are required today may want to rethink their position.

As millions of American step out with clever and unique looks for the holiday, Kate Middleton chose to keep things classy and beautiful once again as she attended a special event.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Imperial War Museum in London where she viewed letters relating to the three brothers of her great grandmother. All of the men fought and died in World War 1.

In addition, Kate took a brief tour of the First World War Galleries where she met historians and the fellow descendant of a First World War soldier.

During her visits, the proud mother of three wore a stunning blue dress with three-quarter length sleeves. She completed her look with beige heels and a matching clutch.