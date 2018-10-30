Kate Middleton Plays Tennis in Heels Like a Pro

All in a day's work for the Duchess of Cambridge!

On Tuesday, Kate Middletonstepped out with Prince William for a visit to Coach Core at the Basildon Sporting Village in Essex to learn more about the apprenticeship program, which helps young people who are not in education or employment to build a career in sports coaching.

The couple met and posed for photos with apprentices and graduates of the program and learned how Coach Core gets the local community involved in sport. The event certainly got the mother of three in the game.

Donning a turtleneck, dark pants and heeled boots, the royal picked up a racket and happily joined the indoor tennis fun with a group of youngsters.