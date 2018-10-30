Kate Middleton Plays Tennis in Heels Like a Pro

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 9:28 AM

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

All in a day's work for the Duchess of Cambridge!

On Tuesday, Kate Middletonstepped out with Prince William for a visit to Coach Core at the Basildon Sporting Village in Essex to learn more about the apprenticeship program, which helps young people who are not in education or employment to build a career in sports coaching.

The couple met and posed for photos with apprentices and graduates of the program and learned how Coach Core gets the local community involved in sport. The event certainly got the mother of three in the game. 

Donning a turtleneck, dark pants and heeled boots, the royal picked up a racket and happily joined the indoor tennis fun with a group of youngsters. 

 

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

As patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, Middleton has been an avid fan of the sport and it showed in the snaps. Even in heels, the duchess looked like a natural on the court. 

In similar fashion, her sister-in-law Meghan Markle jumped into a game of netball at the Coach Core Awards in September in a pair of heels. Unbeknownst to the public at the time, she was also pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child. 

Needless to say, these royal ladies can do it all at new heights. 

Hey, Prince William and Prince Harry—the ball is in your court. 

