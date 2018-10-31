Nicki Minaj Is Now Feuding With Steve Madden: A Breakdown of Their Heated Twitter War

Shortly after Nicki Minaj called a truce with Cardi B over their explosive New York Fashion Week fight, the "Anaconda" artist got into another feud—this time with Steve Madden.

It all started on Monday when she tweeted that record executive Irv Gotti had asked her to do a deal with the fashion brand "several times;" however, she had "passed." The company's official Twitter account reportedly fired back on Tuesday by writing, "@NickiMinaj you can't turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying."

50 Cent jumped in to defended Minaj by posting an interview in which the actual designer Steve Madden admitted to wanting to work with the "Barbie Dreams" star.

"I was gonna do a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and we got into a fight the first minute we met," Madden said in the referenced 2015 Vibe interview. "And then we patched it up. We were cool. We text each other; we became sort of buddies. We were thinking of doing something, and I would've, but I was with Iggy [Azalea] and I thought, ‘Coke and Pepsi.' It was a mistake. I made a mistake and I wish that I could go back in time and work with Nicki instead of Iggy."

In a since deleted post, the "Candy Shop" rapper allegedly called Madden a "liar" and wrote, "I guess he forgot he spoke on this already." Minaj also continued to defend her stance.

"@SteveMadden thought I was lying you dumb f--k," she tweeted, sharing another user's tweet supporting her. "You, Irv & Gee Roberson came to my house in MALIBU BEGGING me to do the deal. I said no. You then did a deal w/Iggy & she hated the pics you used & went in on you online. I'm sure Irv told you to post this lie. Respond to @50cent."