Nicki Minaj Is Now Feuding With Steve Madden: A Breakdown of Their Heated Twitter War

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 8:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Nicki Minaj

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

Shortly after Nicki Minaj called a truce with Cardi B over their explosive New York Fashion Week fight, the "Anaconda" artist got into another feud—this time with Steve Madden. 

It all started on Monday when she tweeted that record executive Irv Gotti had asked her to do a deal with the fashion brand "several times;"  however, she had "passed." The company's official Twitter account reportedly fired back on Tuesday by writing, "@NickiMinaj you can't turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying." 

50 Cent jumped in to defended Minaj by posting an interview in which the actual designer Steve Madden admitted to wanting to work with the "Barbie Dreams" star.

"I was gonna do a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and we got into a fight the first minute we met," Madden said in the referenced 2015 Vibe interview. "And then we patched it up. We were cool. We text each other; we became sort of buddies. We were thinking of doing something, and I would've, but I was with Iggy [Azalea] and I thought, ‘Coke and Pepsi.' It was a mistake. I made a mistake and I wish that I could go back in time and work with Nicki instead of Iggy." 

In a since deleted post, the "Candy Shop" rapper allegedly called Madden a "liar" and wrote, "I guess he forgot he spoke on this already." Minaj also continued to defend her stance.

 "@SteveMadden thought I was lying you dumb f--k," she tweeted, sharing another user's tweet supporting her. "You, Irv & Gee Roberson came to my house in MALIBU BEGGING me to do the deal. I said no. You then did a deal w/Iggy & she hated the pics you used & went in on you online. I'm sure Irv told you to post this lie. Respond to @50cent."

Photos

Famous Celebrity Feuds

Even Azalea got involved in the feud and backed up Minaj by allegedly retweeting her aforementioned post and writing "This is facts."

"Thank you @IGGYAZALEA for confirming the truth about hoe n----r Steve Madden," Minaj tweeted.  "Ya see when ya do clownery? The clown comes back to bite."

She also thanked 50 Cent with a "random @50cent appreciation post." 

In attempt to make things right with the rapper, Madden took to the company's Twitter account to extend a peace offering.

".@NICKIMINAJ is an incredibly talented artist but we couldn't work together cuz the timing wasn't right. @iamcardib came on the scene and I had a fantastic collaboration with her, and she is also an amazing talent. I love..." he wroteHe then added, "both @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib music. I hope they can reach some peace — together they could probably take over the world. There is a lot of negativity out there right now, and I shouldn't have contributed to that. -Steve."

Still, Minaj didn't take the olive branch.

"Eat a dick n----r," she tweeted. "You lied on me cuz it was the trendy thing 2do! Ain't nobody buyin that clown s--t. We couldn't work together cuz I said the shoes were ugly. You see how when you do clownery it comes back to bite? WE NOT BUYING IT!!!!!! Respond to 50 instead of picking on women."    

She also later claimed that she had previously written about turning down a $4 million shoe deal. 

"Now I'm done with it!!!!!" part of another tweet read. "If you don't want me to say smthn way more embarrassing STFU."

Take note: Don't mess with Minaj.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nicki Minaj , Fashion , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Victoria Beckham

Fashion Icon Alert! See Victoria Beckham's Most Stylish Moments Now

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

ESC: Cardi B, Fashion Nova

Cardi B Says Her Fashion Nova Line Looks High-End Like Gucci

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Kate Middleton Plays Tennis in Heels Like a Pro

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Recycles a Dress From Her First Public Outing With Prince Harry

ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle's Australian Royal Tour Style Compares to Kate Middleton's

ESC: Paris Hilton, Halloween

10 Crazy-Epic Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes You Can't Miss

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.