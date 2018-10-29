10 Crazy-Epic Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes You Can't Miss

Even though Hollywood A-listers are dressing up as vampires and skeletons (See: Zoë Kravitz and Kylie Jenner), their Halloween costumes are giving us life.

Over the weekend, celebrities stepped out for Halloween parties, hosted by George Clooney, G-Eazy and more, and thus, went all out in celebration. Some celebs went for funny out-of-the-bag styles that you can buy at Halloween-themed store, like Sarah Hyland's taco costume or Joe Jonas' princess style. Other celebs, however, went into their wardrobe to recreate looks inspired by past and present celebrities. Then, there were a few celebs that wowed with out-of-this-world fashion.

Case in point: Paris Hilton's rave-ready, iridescent bunny, complete by unicorn hues, platform knee-high boots, a sparkling set and fuzzy ears.

Looking for a last-minute costume that's worthy of a Hollywood Halloween event that's crazy, sexy or hilarious? Celebrities have you covered with the inspiration you need.