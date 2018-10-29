Prince Harry Reveals His Adorable Nickname for the Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child hasn't arrived just yet, but the Duke of Sussex already has a cute name for their little one

For their second and final day in Wellington, New Zealand, the royal couple paid a visit to the Abel Tasman National Park. There, amid some rain, Prince Harry addressed a group with a sweet reveal.

"From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here," the dad-to-be said. "We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place."

During yet another packed day of public engagements, the future parents proved what a perfect fit they'll be for their upcoming role—especially when it came to one little boy.