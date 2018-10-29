Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's Rivalry Endures at the World Series

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 5:25 AM
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel are still at odds.
Last night, the actor and the late-night host were seated next to each other the World Series Game 5 between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. The longtime "rivals" wore the same "I'M WITH STUPID TEE," with the one variant being the shirts' colors, which represented the respective team they were rooting for: Damon for the Red Sox and Kimmel for the Dodgers.
Damon and Kimmel were accompanied by Ben Affleck, whose outfit remained neutral. (A diehard Sox fan, Affleck also attended Friday's game with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his kids.) Damon and Kimmel were also seen chatting with actors Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup.
Other stars in the stands included Judd Apatow, Bryan Cranston, Jamie Dornan, Arsenio Hall, Oliver Hudson, Joe Jonas, Leslie Mann, Conan O'Brien, Pat Sajek, Nikki Sixx and Lil Wayne.
(Damon and Kimmel's famous rivalry dates back 15 years, when the comedian first jokingly apologized on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for not bringing the actor on the air due to time constraints.)
Lucky for Damon, the Red Sox won (5-1), giving them the championship for the fourth time in 15 years. Steve Pearce, the team's first baseman/outfielder, was named the World Series MVP.
