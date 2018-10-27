Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Ronnie Oritz-Magro and Jen Harley spent a day in the sun together, despite escalating tension in their relationship.

Both Jersey Shore stars posted Instagram story videos from a boat in Miami alongside a few of their friends. One of their pals, Jessica Ouaknine shared a photo of them all together on a boat. Ronnie was in Boca Raton, Fla. earlier hosting at a club alongside singer Aubrey O'Day.

Their outing in Miami comes days after Jen and Ronnie's relationship once again turned rocky. On Thursday, Ronnie posted a video of their daughter crying and claimed that Jen "Left 12 yr old son alone while she went to drink." He has since deleted the video from social media.

Jen replied in an Instagram story of her own, citing their daughter Ariana's tears. "Under his care look at my daughter screaming and crying I'm so scared for her she never cries like that I'm so heartbroken," she wrote.