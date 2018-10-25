Cardi B Says She Turned Down a "7-Figure" Deal to Share First Photos of Baby Kulture

Cardi B and Offset aren't sharing photos of their baby girl with the world right now.

The "I Like It" rapper and the Migos star welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, back in July. Since that time, the couple has only shared glimpses of Kulture on social media, deciding instead to keep her out of the public eye after receiving numerous threats online.

"I could show you screenshots of comments, and my phone number got leaked. I got so many disgusting text messages that I literally I had to hire a private investigator to find out who the f--k is these people threatening my child," Cardi told Ebro Darden on his Beats 1 show on Apple Music. "It's just really disgusting, disturbing things...we just don't want to show our baby right now."