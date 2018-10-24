Jada Pinkett Smith: Don't Date a Person Going Through a Divorce Like I Did

Speaking from experience, Jada Pinkett Smith does not advise dating anybody in a midst of a divorce.

The 47-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor Will Smith wed more than 20 years ago. In a recent episode of her new Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, Jada emphasized that she and Will "did not have an affair while he was married." However, he was still legally married; Will said on the program that he asked Jada out moments after deciding to grant his first wife Sheree Zampino Fletcher's request for a divorce in 1995. It was finalized months later.

In an interview with E! News, Jada said she does not give dating advice to her and the actor's children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, but rather shares her own experiences with them.

"They have to find their way in regards to that, because I'm gonna tell you, you gotta be real careful with that because if anybody was in their right mind, they would've told me not to date Will when I did," she said. "He was in the middle of a divorce! Fresh! I would not suggest anybody do that."