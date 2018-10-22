It's safe to say Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have had their fair share of ups and downs.

On this week's episode of the Red Table Talk, Will and Jada detail the very real struggles they faced over the nearly 21 years they have been married.

Starting from the day they met on the set of Different World, Will said he "knew there was something in our energy that was magic." But fate had different plans for Will and Jada, as Smith revealed, "I went to Different World to meet Jada but met Sheree [Sheree Zampino] and ended up marrying Sheree and having Trey with Sheree."

The two would continue to see each other as friends over the years and, according to Will, "Every time we saw each other it was always a beautiful energy."

Despite their connection, Jada and Will never pursued a relationship until after his divorce, as Jada made clear when she looked at the camera and pointedly said, "We did not have an affair while he was married. Let's be clear about that."