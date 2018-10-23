Cardi B Says She Is ''Sick and Tired'' of Nicki Minaj's Fans Amidst Song Leak

Cardi B has a message for the Barbz.

Following the leak of Cardi's new song "Money" on Tuesday, the artist went on Instagram Live to address Nicki Minaj's fans. In Cardi's brief IG Live video, she explained that her newest song was leaked two days early, much to her dismay. Cardi then alludes to the Barbz being the reason why she and her team decided to go ahead with the release in advance of it's planned date. "We tried to retract it, but you know the Barbz. They always posting me, they always post everything I do," she said. "They claim they hate me, but they really love me, because they be on my page before my fans."

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper continued, "So clearly, that seems like love to me, seems like you love me, so it's like, 'F--k it.' I can't retract it, I might as well put it out."

Her battle with Minaj has been brewing for quite some time and came to a head during New York Fashion Week this year, where Cardi and Nicki got into a fight at the Harper's Bazaar Icons event. Since then, Cardi said she has grown "sick and tired" of the Barbz. "They seem like my biggest f--king fans, always on my f--king page. Always doing the most," Cardi said.