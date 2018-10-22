G-Eazy Gushes About Girlfriend Halsey's ''Inspiring'' and ''Pure'' Talent

G-Eazy has no limit when it comes to gushing about his talented girlfriend, Halsey.

Since the rapper started his working relationship with the singer last year, which later turned into a romantic relationship, he has spent a fair amount of time collaborating with Halsey in the studio. And at 97.1 AMP RADIO's 6th Annual We Can Survive concert, the artist spoke proudly of his girlfriend's artistic expertise. "I mean she's an incredible artist," he boasted to E! News. "She's really inspiring to watch work."

G-Eazy added, "I've been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artists I admire, but she's one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it hits you right away. It's pure."

Together, the pair put out the hit song, "Him & I," which makes reference to the infamous criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde.