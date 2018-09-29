by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 2:37 PM
G-Eazy paid tribute to his "queen" Halsey on Instagram on her 24th birthday, as the two celebrated it together with a romantic trip to Italy.
The 29-year-old rapper and the singer, who duet on "Him & I," had broken up early this summer following a one-year relationship. A month ago, they showed PDA onstage and on Instagram, signaling a reconciliation.
"Happy birthday to this one," G-Eazy wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "I love you so so so much and I always will."
The two began their trip to Italy earlier this week. The rapper shared three photos from their visit—two of Halsey posing and one of him and the singer embracing while standing in front of a private jet. A day earlier, both he and Halsey had posted on their Instagram Stories videos taken on a gondola ride in one of the city of Venice's many canals.
"I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you'll ever know," G-Eazy wrote. "You're the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby."
ig story - iamhalsey pic.twitter.com/OO4kM6EI1e— Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsider) September 28, 2018
"Best birthday ever," Halsey commented.
Gerald took Ashley to Italy/Venice for her birthday ❤️ OMG I’m crying cuz they’re literally the cutest 😍🙏🏼@G_Eazy • @halsey #GEazy #Halsey #Venice pic.twitter.com/CIO9sPinpF— ece (@LoveDivisionEE) September 28, 2018
On Saturday, Halsey posted on Instagram a photo of G-Eazy sitting in a wine cellar at the Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, Italy.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on
"It's my birthday," she wrote.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?