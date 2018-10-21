Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Fans After Missing Camille Grammer's Wedding

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Camille Grammer married beau David C. Meyer on Saturday in Hawaii in front of family and friends, including her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. Well, at least most of them.
Lisa Vanderpumpwas notably missing from the festivities, which drew many reactions online. Later in the evening, she addressed the fans, posting a throwback photo of her at a 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers game. The Dodgers won Game 7 against the Milwalkee Brewers on Saturday, cinching the National League championship, and will compete in the 2018 World Series this week.
"Now, let's concentrate on the important stuff... Go Dodgers!!!" Lisa wrote. "If you need me back to throw the first pitch, I'm available."
Camille told People she "understands" why Lisa didn't come, saying, "I respect her decision. Lisa was very apologetic about it."
A source close to Lisa told People that the reality star is "going through a lot right now," citing heightened tensions with the Housewives and adding that the death of her brother Todd in May "took a toll" on her.
"Lisa's choosing not to film during any of the group activities," the source said, "Lisa doesn't want to be around the women as a group, so she's getting less filming time. But nobody has quit. She's definitely still on the show."
While Lisa has known Camille for more than eight years, having starred with her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since season one, another source had told Us Weekly last week that she was not planning on attending her co-star's wedding.
The outlet quoted one source as saying that Lisa has been keeping her distance from her co-stars after she was allegedly caught in a lie, and quoted a second insider as saying that "the cast has chosen not to talk to" her. Lisa has not commented.
Co-star Erika Jayne also missed Camille's wedding; she is on tour and is performing in Chicago on Sunday. Denise Richards, who joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast several months ago, was in Connecticut filming a project with Starship Troopers co-star Patrick Muldoon.
Hours before the wedding, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards posted on her Instagram page a photo of her, Camille and co-stars Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave standing by a pool.
A fan asked where Lisa Vanderpump was. Kyle commented, "She was invited," and told another fan, "This is about Camille. It's a special time for her."
Later in the day, Kyle and the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wedding guests posted more photos from the wedding. Pics of the bride and groom were not shared on social media. The bride wore a sleeveless flower lace gown and white flowers in her hair and he groom wore a white tuxedo jacket, white shirt, black pants, black bow tie and sneakers.
Squad
Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley pose for a group pic.
What's So Funny?
Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are all laughs.
Wedding Date
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave brought her husband Edwin Arroyave to the wedding.
Hot Hot Hot
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave admires the fire dancers.
What a View
The Hawaiian-themed wedding featured attendants in native Hawaiian outfits.
Seriously...
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was admiring the scenery.
Sing It Loud
Kyle Richards captured this footage of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Lisa Rinna having a sing-along.
Selfie Time
Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley pose for a selfie.
Again, a fan asked Kyle, "Where's LVP she the life of the party...also you."
"This is Camille's day," Kyle replied.
Camille had talked to Bravo TV recently about her wedding plans, saying that she thinks Lisa "has been angling" at becoming a bridesmaid.
"Lisa and I have had our ups and downs, even though I adore her," she said. "But there's probably another Housewife that I think that is more worthy and has been closer to me as a friend over the years, so we'll see."