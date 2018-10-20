JB Lacroix/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 20, 2018 9:07 PM
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Camille Grammer is a married woman again!
E! News can confirm that the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has wed beau David C. Meyer, an attorney. The two tied the knot at a private beach club in Hawaii in front of family and friends, including many of her co-stars. Fellow Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump did not attend.
Camille and David went public with their relationship in March 2017 after dating for a few months. They had met through mutual friends at a party.
"He's a lawyer. We've been together for almost a year," Camille told Bravo's The Daily Dish last year. "Things are really good. It's nice to be in a relationship again. I was alone for a while, but I needed to be. But now it's nice. I like having a companion in life. He gives me really good advice and we get along really well."
Camille and David's engagement was announced in October 2017.
This is the second marriage for Camille, who finalized a divorce from Frasier alum Kelsey Grammer in 2011 after more than 13 years of marriage. The two share two children, daughter Mason Grammer, 16, and son Jude Grammer, 14.
Camille was Kelsey's third wife. The actor also has five other children, including three with his fourth and current wife, Kayte Grammer.
On Saturday morning, one of Camille's wedding guests, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, posted on her Instagram page a photo of her, Camille and co-stars Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave standing by a pool.
"With the beautiful bride to be @therealcamille," Kyle wrote.
Co-star Lisa Vanderpump was not pictured. Kyle commented, in response to a fan asking about her whereabouts, that she was invited to the wedding. She also told another fan, "This is about Camille. It's a special time for her."
Days earlier, Camille posted on her Instagram page photos of her standing on a beach in Hawaii and wearing a bikini, writing, "Morning training Hawaiian style. Just finished a wonderful 2.8 mile paddle and swim. Took a few underwater pics of an two eagle rays swimming beneath us. #lifeinremission#cancersurvivor #survivor."
Camille has battled two types of cancer over the years.
A couple of months after her and David's engagement was announced, the reality star revealed that she underwent a procedure to remove a squamous cell carcinoma, or skin cancer, which was found early. In 2013, she underwent a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with endometrial cancer. In 2015, she celebrated one year of being in remission.
Congrats to the newlyweds!
