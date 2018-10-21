Prince Harry Hopes His and Meghan Markle's Baby Is a Girl

Prince Harry wants a baby girl!

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle last week traveled to Australia for their first joint royal tour and hours upon their arrival, Kensington Palace announced the two are expecting their first child in the spring. After a busy week of engagements, the palace announced late on Saturday that the Duchess of Sussex would cut back her schedule. On Sunday, she attended two events but skipped one, an Invictus Games cycling competition, and Harry went alone.

At the event, a female fan called out to him as he walked on the side of the cycling path, saying, "I hope it's a girl!"

"So do I," Harry replied, as seen in a viral fan video posted on Instagram.