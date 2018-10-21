Prince Harry Hopes His and Meghan Markle's Baby Is a Girl

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 21, 2018 10:04 AM
Prince Harry wants a baby girl!
The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle last week traveled to Australia for their first joint royal tour and hours upon their arrival, Kensington Palace announced the two are expecting their first child in the spring. After a busy week of engagements, the palace announced late on Saturday that the Duchess of Sussex would cut back her schedule. On Sunday, she attended two events but skipped one, an Invictus Games cycling competition, and Harry went alone.
At the event, a female fan called out to him as he walked on the side of the cycling path, saying, "I hope it's a girl!"
"So do I," Harry replied, as seen in a viral fan video posted on Instagram.
A day after Kensington Palace announced Meghan's pregnancy, Harry told fans in Australia, "We also genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby...whether it's a boy or a girl."
Also during their visit last week, Harry and Meghan chatted with a woman named Jessica and played with her 5-month-old daughter Harriet.
"As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry, he said, 'That's a great name.'" Jessica said, according to British press reports. "Maybe they will choose it for their own child, which would be fun."
It was reported last week that Meghan, 37, had recently had a 12-week ultrasound. It is possible to find out the sex of a fetus even two weeks earlier via a blood test.
The royal couple has not said whether she has taken one and, as evidenced by his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, who have three kids, British royal couples traditionally do not reveal the sex of their children before they are born.
Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Whether their baby is a boy or a girl, Harry and Meghan will not seek any official royal role for the child, the Sunday Times reported. His aunt Princess Anne had famously turned down royal titles for her now-adult children, Zara Tindall and Pete Phillips.
Harry and Meghan hope that their son or daughter will grow up to have what Harry has described as "a relatively normal life", a source who knows the couple told the newspaper, adding, "That word 'normal' looms very large for Harry and Meghan when it comes to their child's future."
