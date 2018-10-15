The Truth About Fergie's Unusual Arrangement With Ex-Husband Prince Andrew

On Friday, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew watched their daughter Princess Eugeniemarry Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

As the newlyweds drove away from the ceremony, the mother of the bride waved happily, offering a little "we did it!" fist pump in the couple's direction. And then she went home with her ex-husband.

Yes, there's a little bit to unpack between A and B.

The Duke and Duchess of York have been divorced for 22 years and separated four years before that, and seemingly every aspect of their split resulted in as much scandal as is humanly possible—but like a lot of famous exes, they've recently been the subject of reconciliation rumors in many of their approximately 8,000 local tabloids (and in Australia, which is a Commonwealth realm, after all). There's even been speculation that they're going to remarry, which would be a first for the British royals. And since Prince Louis' birth in April, they don't even need the queen's permission now that Andrew is only seventh in line to the throne. (Nos. 1-6 need the monarch's consent, per 1772's Royal Marriages Act.)