Justin Bieber Feels "Remorse" for Selena Gomez as She Continues Treatment

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
It's been two days since news first broke of Selena Gomez entering a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression.
"Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her," a source told E! News earlier this week. "She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."
TMZ reported Wednesday that the 26-year-old "Wolves" singer suffered an apparent "emotional breakdown" following two recent hospitalizations related to her Lupus and her kidney transplant in 2017. According to the outlet, Gomez received medical attention at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles after her white blood cell count became increasingly low.