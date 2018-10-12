Aw! Prince George Is the Cutest Page Boy at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire
Get ready for cuteness overload!
Prince George captured the hearts of royal admirers on Friday after he made his debut at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.
The 5-year-old royal served as a page boy along with 6-year-old Louis de Givenchy. The young lads looked adorable as they entered St. George's Chapel in white-collared shirts with blue detailing, blue trousers and colorful belts. The ensembles were designed by Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids. According to the Palace, the look incorporates the Mark Bradford artwork included in the Order of Service.
The attire was certainly different than the ensemble George wore for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in May. As royal admirers will recall, the little prince wore a miniature version of the groom's Blues and Royals frockcoat.
Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP
However, the page boys weren't the only youngsters in the wedding party. George's 3-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, also stole the show when she arrived in her bridesmaid best. The little princess wore a white dress with a colorful bow that matched the page boys' belts. The ensemble was created by the same designer. She carried a bouquet of posies, Lily of the Valley and spray roses, which reflected the design of Eugenie's bouquet.
Charlotte was joined by her second cousin Savannah Phillips, who made headlines this summer after she pushed George down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy event and covered his mouth at the Trooping of the Colour celebration. Savannah's 6-year-old sister, Isla Phillips, also took on the role as did Zara Tindall's 4-year-old daughter, Mia Tindall. Eugenie's 5-year-old goddaughter, Maud Windsor, and Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' 6-year-old daughter, Theodora Williams did, as well.
There were also two special attendants—Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (14) and Viscount Severn (10). Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, and Jack's brother, Thomas Brooksbank, rounded out the wedding party by serving as maid of honor and best man, respectively.
Of course, Eugenie ensemble was the real show-stopper. The Princess of York stunned in a Peter Pilotto dress and an emerald tiara. While the bride had hinted she would wear a British-based designer, she didn't reveal whom until the big day. However, the surprise was certainly worth the wait.
Congratulations to the happy couple!