How American Horror Story: Apocalypse "Forever Changed" Cody Fern

"It's funny, because if you had asked me who the most influential actors had been in my life, they're all actually women. It's just happened that way. I'm far more drawn to performances by strong women than I am to men. I just think that women make better actors, I just do. I think it's undeniable. That was already exciting to me, and I've been following Sarah's career for many years before Horror Story. I so loved her in 12 Years a Slave, it was very serendipitous. What I can say, categorically, is that working with Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates will have been the most formative experience for me, as an actor, for the rest of my life," Fern said.

The actor, who also appeared in Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, cited "the specificity of their work, the fierceness of their work, the risks that they take, how they protect their work on set," as having a lasting impact on himself. During the first scene he shot for AHS: Apocalypse, Fern's character interrogated one of Paulson's three characters this season. It was an emotionally-tense scene, and Fern said Paulson looked out for him, making sure the two could see each other despite the difficult camera angles. He saw the care she took, how she protected not just herself, but everyone else on set.