Billy Porter officially entered the troupe of actors who work with Ryan Murphy across a number of shows thanks to his American Horror Story: Apocalypse debut. The Tony winner is part of the series regular cast of Pose, and said he got a very simple call from his boss.

"He just said, ‘I need you here yesterday,'" Porter told E! News with a laugh. That was the pitch from Murphy to get Porter on AHS. "When Ryan calls, you just go," Porter said.

Not much is known about Porter's character, Behold Chablis, aside from the fact that he's a warlock teacher and incredibly fashionable.

"Well, it's a Ryan Murphy show, so you'll always stylish and you'll always fashionable," Porter said with a laugh.