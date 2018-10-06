Melania Trump's Latest Outfit Draws Comparisons to Michael Jackson and Indiana Jones Villain

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 2:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melania Trump, Michael Jackson, Smooth Criminal

Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

First Lady Melania Trump's sartorial decisions in Egypt left Twitter in a flurry. She began her four-country tour of Africa on Oct. 1 where she visited Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt. 

Trump's outfits have been known to cause a stir among fans and critics alike. What she wore on her trip to visit the pyramids and Great Sphinx instantly drew comparisons to fellow pop culture icons, including Michael Jackson, Dr. René Belloq of Indiana Jones' Raiders of the Lost Ark fame and more. On this outing, she wore a tan blazer, a white button-down shirt, cream-colored pants and black flats. She also had on a tan fedora and black tie.

Trump told reporters that the central message of her trip was to "show the world we care." According to Associated Press, she also said, "I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear," after a hat she wore drew ire and comparisons to British colonialism of Kenya.

Many Twitter users see a resemblance between the First Lady and Michael Jackson in his "Smooth Criminal" music video. In it, Jackson wears a tan suit, tan fedora and black tie. Dr. Belloq wore a similar outfit.

Read

How Melania Trump Finally Adjusted to Being First Lady

Below are some of the best reactions to Trump's outfit of the day.

In August, the First Lady faced some criticism in the Twitterverse when she planted a tree at the White House while wearing Christian Louboutin heels and a Valentino skirt. In June, however, she wore a jacket that said "I Don't Care, Do U?" while visiting immigrant children in Texas. That outwear is still a reference point for many comments on her attire.

Trump expressed some transparency with reporters in Egypt about her husband President Donald Trump's own Twitter comments. "I don't always agree with what he says and I tell him that," she said. "But I have my own voice and my own opinions and it's very important for me that I express what I feel."

According to CNN, she has, in fact, asked her husband to put his phone down occasionally. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melania Trump , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Shopping: Halloween Outfits

15 Halloween Clothes That Aren't Actually Costumes

ESC: Best Dressed, Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier and Adwoa Aboah Dress Up Their Fall Boots and More Best Dressed Stars

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, KUWTK

Kim Kardashian Tells Khloe and Kourtney They Look Like "F--king Clowns" During Trip to Japan on KUWTK

Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy

Aw! Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy Coordinate Their Outfits

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Jacket Just Sold for $47,000

ESC: The Weeknd, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are Couple Style Goals—Shop Their Look!

Shopping: Fall Boots Under $50

10 Incredibly Affordable Fall Boots Under $50

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.