Kim Kardashian Wears Chanel String Bikini in NSFW Photo

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 2:13 PM

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is wishing everyone a happy Friday with a NSFW photo.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off the weekend by sharing a close-up picture of herself wearing a teeny tiny vintage Chanel bikini. "Chanel vintage, lets please be specific," Kim captioned the photo, which has already received over a million likes on Instagram. The E! star also shared a pic of herself in the same bikini earlier this week.

Kim's intimate snap of her core comes just hours after she revealed that her favorite body part to tone is her abs. "I love to push through on ab days because the results are so worth it," Kim told her fans in a new post on her app. "When I'm short on time, I have an amazing 20-minute ab workout that my trainer, Mel, and I do together. It's only three moves and it's perfect for days when I'm super busy."

But, Kim revealed, when she really wants to "push"  herself, she does four key exercises: leg lifts, plank hold, ab roller and kneeling rope crunches.

Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Kim Kardashian

Over the summer, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner received backlash over comments they made about Kim's weight.

"No, like I'm really concerned," Kendall said in one Instagram Story video. "I don't think you're eating. You look so skinny." Kim later told her sisters, "You guys! I'm not that skinny! I'm down to 119 pounds."

During the first episode of the Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham podcast this week, Kim apologized for the "insensitive" comments.

"I honestly, looking back in having said that, I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way," Kim said. "So my intention is never to offend anyone and I really, you know, apologize if I offended anyone, because an eating disorder is- I know people that have serious eating disorders that have been in and out of the hospital for 15 years—close people. So I've like, been through- I have experienced it enough to have, like, known better."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Jacket Just Sold for $47,000

Kim went on to share, "You know, sometimes when you're- you know I was, like, with my sisters and we were laughing and joking and it's loud and you are- you know, I dunno, I guess, sometimes you can get, like, carried away and just, it was insensitive, you know, and it definitely wasn't my intention though. And I think, especially my fans and everyone that was watching was supportive, like, 'OK, look, like, maybe you guys shouldn't have said that but I know what you were saying.'"

