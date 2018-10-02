Why Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Is Preparing to Get a "Ton of Backlash"

With honest confessions comes honest feedback from loyal viewers.

Just hours after Teen Mom OG kicked off a brand-new season, original cast member Tyler Baltierra took to Twitter to address the first episode.

While visiting his therapist, Tyler revealed that he hasn't been happy in his marriage "for a couple of years."

And while Catelynn Lowell is seeking treatment for mental health, Tyler feared that he is losing empathy towards his wife.

"I know I will most likely get a ton of backlash from viewers this season & that's okay, honestly...it will NEVER hold me back from being 100% real & honest!" he explained to his followers following the episode. "Loving someone through severe depression/anxiety takes a toll & I'm only one human being that experiences weak moments too."