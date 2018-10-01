Jenna Dewan Announces She Is Stepping Down as World of Dance Host

Jenna Dewan will not be back to host season three of World of Dance, but she's not leaving for good.

The actress announced on Instagram that she is stepping away from the NBC reality competition series, but she "won't be able to stay away for long."

"I plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible," she wrote. "It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my NBC family, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and everyone involved in this journey. We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I've only dreamed of! Can't wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone."