Chastain Park Memorial Hospital had better watch out!

Jenna Dewan makes her debut on The Resident in next week's episode as Julian Lynn, a savvy medical device rep who's pretty dang good at convincing doctors they need new, expensive equipment. In the clip below, exclusive to E! News, she's got the attention of Devon (Manish Dayal). She's wooing him with artificial sphincters and hip replacement scars and her "superpower" of being able to tell a doctor's specialty just by looking at them.

In her first eepisode's official description, Julian "inserts herself into the ongoing work of the doctors to promote her costly products," which doesn't exactly sound like she's a welcome guest at the hospital, especially in the midst of budget problems.