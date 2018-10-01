EXCLUSIVE!

Josh Dallas Loves His Manifest Cast, But Boy Does He Miss Working with Wife Ginnifer Goodwin

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 1:27 PM

As much as we are loving* NBC's new mystery drama Manifest, it's hard to look at Josh Dallas without thinking of a certain fairytale couple.

Dallas formerly starred in ABC's Once Upon a Time alongside Ginnifer Goodwin as Prince Charming and Snow White, and over the course of the show, they fell in love, got married, and had two kids. This is the first major job Dallas has had since where he wasn't starring alongside the love of his life, and he opened up about the change when we had he and costar Melissa Roxburgh interview each other at this summer's San Diego Comic-Con. Get ready, 'cause his answer may just melt your heart. 

"I gotta say, it's hard," he said when asked how he was adjusting to filming without her. "She is not only the love of my life, but she is an exceptional actress, and to be on set with her every day is like going to school. So I miss that, and I will always miss that, and to work with her is the best. But you know, I'm adjusting, I'm working through it, I mean I'm working with Melissa Roxburgh, and you're pretty good. So I think it's gonna be OK." 

"Well, if anyone thought love was dead..." Roxburgh said. "That was a good answer." 

The pair also spilled a bit on the show and the mystery aspect in the video above, and if you missed them playing "What Happened to the Plane?," be sure to check that out as well

*It was our number one pilot of the season, and so far, it's yours too!

Manifest airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.

