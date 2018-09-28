Fall TV premiere season is in full swing, which means it's time to start making your voice heard!

In the polls below, you can cast your vote for whether you love or hate each new show airing on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and the CW. We'll be adding new polls as each new show premieres, so make sure to keep coming back to this page, and make sure you're following @eonlineTV on Twitter for each and every update.

After the last new show debuts in late October, we'll update our ranking of the season's best and worst new shows with viewer opinions as well.