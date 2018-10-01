Pink Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Frangelica: "Rest in Sunshine"

But when paparazzi photos of the singer hanging in the sand with daughter Willow appeared online, Pink fired back at claims she canceled the show to relax on the beach.

Then, a week later, Pink was hospitalized for a gastric virus and had to cancel a second show in Sydney. "Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus," Live Nation tweeted at the time. "Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery."

After a week of recovery, Pink returned to the stage in Sydney and received support from Katy Perry and Hugh Jackman at the concert.