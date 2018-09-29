Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have Wedding Rehearsal Dinner at Jerry Seinfeld's Home

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 9:55 AM
It's almost wedding time for Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk!
The 46-year-old Oscar winner and the 47-year-old Glee and American Horror Story co-creator celebrated their upcoming nuptials at an intimate rehearsal dinner on Friday night at Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld's home in the Hamptons. About 75 guests attended the gathering and began to arrive around 6 p.m., E! News has learned.
A source close to Paltrow had told E! News earlier that the pair's wedding is set to take place on Saturday in the Hamptons, where the actress also owns a home, and that celebrity guests will include Cameron Diaz, Robert Downey Jr.and Reese Witherspoon.
This will mark Paltrow's second marriage and first wedding. The actress and Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, more than ten years after eloping. The two, parents to 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses, finalized a divorce in 2016 and remain friends.
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
This will also mark Falchuk's second marriage; he and ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik ended theirs in 2013. They share two children.
Paltrow and Falchuk met on the set of Glee in 2010 and were first linked romantically in 2014 after her split from Martin.
Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement in Goop's "Sex & Love" issue in January. In April, they celebrated at a star-studded engagement party.
Ashley Darby's Husband Michael Accused of Sexual Assault, Suspended From Filming Real Housewives of Potomac
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?