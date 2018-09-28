Pete Davidson Explains How He and Ariana Grande Got Their Pet Pig

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 4:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Pete Davidson appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday and opened up about the new pet pig he shares with Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star and the singer welcomed the animal into their home earlier this month.

"This girl, like, she was like, 'I want a pig,'" he told Seth Meyers. "And then an hour later it was just there. You know what I mean? Like, I'm still trying, to get, like, a Propecia refill….This chick got a pig in a f--king hour." 

The duo named the pet Piggy Smallz; however, it looks like the little guy isn't so little anymore. In fact, Davidson said the animal is "big now."

"The first two days it was like really new and, like, didn't move much. But then, now, it's starting to bite and, you know, start to do stuff like [headbutt]," he said. "Because it's a pig." 

Still, he has plenty of love for the newest family member. 

"I love it," he said. "I want it to get big and fat."

In fact, Davidson showed his devotion to the animal by getting a tattoo of Piggy Smallz on his body. 

"I don't think," he said. "I just kind of do." 

Watch the video to hear him rave about the loveable pet.

Photos

Celebrity Pets on Instagram

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Pig

Instagram

It's certainly been a busy time for Davidson. After a whirlwind romance, the comedian proposed to Grande this summer, and the two have since moved into a $16 million New York apartment together. He's also getting ready to start his new season of SNL.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Ariana Grande , Pets , Seth Meyers , Late Night , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Is a PCAs Finalist! See Her Best Roles From The Hunger Games to Red Sparrow

Ashlee Simpson-Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 104

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Proves She Isn't "Good With Surprises" When Friends Crash Her Family Vacation on ASHLEE+EVAN

Iron Man

Terrence Howard Is Done With the Iron Man Movies: "F--k 'Em"

Taki Taki, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Ozuna, DJ Snake

Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna Team Up for DJ Snake's "Taki Taki"

Keri Russell, Felicity, Haircut

The Real Story Behind Felicity's Infamous Haircut That Caused Death Threats, a Ratings Crash and Changed TV Forever

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff's Best Millennia Moments: Lizzie McGuire, Metamorphosis and More

Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle's Sister Refuses to Let Their Family Drama Go

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.