Ariana Grande Reflects on ''Tough Month'' in Emotional Twitter Plea

Ariana Grande is asking the universe to give her a break.

On Thursday, the songstress went on Twitter to vent some of the emotions she has been feeling in the wake of Mac Miller's death. In one tweet she asks, "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."

She continued, "i'm so tired pls."

Ariana then retweeted one of her old tweets where she wrote, "everything will be okay," and replied, "j f--king k."

In the midst of her cryptic messages, fans flooded her Twitter with messages of support and adoration. This seemingly prompted Grande to thank her fans for loving her so much, even though she says, "I do not deserve it."

One Twitter user expressed guilt for perhaps upsetting the star, but the 26-year-old assured her fans have been "angels" in her life. "it's just been a tough month. i'm trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it's hard and i'm human and tired," she explained. "sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn't have tweeted. i kno better."