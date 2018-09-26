Dakota Johnson Breaks Her Silence on Dating Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson is not denying one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood: That's she's dating Chris Martin.

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress and the 41-year-old Coldplay singer first sparked romance rumors in late 2017. Over the next few months, they were photographed out together some more. In May, a source told E! News that Johnson was "very happy" with Martin. Earlier this month, the two were spotted with matching infinity tattoos.

"I'm not going to talk about it," Johnson told Tatler when asked about her relationship with Martin. "But I am very happy."

Johnson's comments are part of an interview featured in the magazine's November 2018 issue, which features her on the cover and is available on digital download and newsstands on Monday.