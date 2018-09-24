Sam Smith Says His Breakup From Brandon Flynn Is ''Still Quite Raw''

Sam Smith hasn't quite gotten over his breakup from Brandon Flynn.

The singer opened up to The Times about his life and new music, which eventually led to discussing his sudden split from the 13 Reasons Why star. "I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me," he shared. "It's still quite raw."

Smith and the actor first started dating in October of last year, before officially embarking on a passionate and public relationship in December. However, their romance suddenly came to an end just eight months later, after Smith cryptically told concert goers he was "going through some sh-t" in June. He later deleted all traces of the actor from his Instagram.

Nonetheless, he praised his ex, who he said is a "wonderful" person. "All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty," the singer revealed to The Times.