Pregnant Porsha Williams May Have Revealed Her Baby's Sex

Is Porsha Williams pregnant with a baby girl?

The 37-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced on Wednesday that and boyfriend Dennis McKinley are expecting their first child together. A source told E! News Williams' pregnancy will be featured on the 11th season of the Bravo reality show, which is set to premiere in November.

On Friday, Williams commented on a photo of babies napping on hair salon chairs, which hair extensions and beauty mogul Ming Lee posted on her Instagram page.

"Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol," Williams wrote.

She did not respond to fans' comments speculating that she is expecting a girl.