Why Kristen Bell Vapes Weed Around Dax Shepard, Even Though He's Sober

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 2:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Peoples Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kristen Bell smokes weed and Dax Shepardis totally okay with it.

The actress and her husband are known for their candid nature, so it was no surprise when the actress detailed her drug use on Marc Maron's podcastWTF With Marc Maron. "I smoke around my husband and it doesn't seem to bother him," she revealed. "Weed rules."

Albeit, the drug use is limited since she has kids and a job. So, The Good Place star explained, "Once a week, if I am exhausted and we are about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?"

Maron, who is also sober, marveled at Dax's ability to abstain from drug use and his encouraging Kristen to host an overnight ecstasy party. But Kristen said Dax, who recently celebrated his 14th year of sobriety, understands "he lost his privilege with them because he can't handle it; his brain doesn't have the chemistry to handle it."

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Roller-Skating

Instagram

That being said, he doesn't want to keep anyone from drug use since he believes "you shouldn't leave earth without having tried mushrooms or ecstasy." And more importantly, if the party did take place, Kristen claims Shepard wants to be a "sober guide" to ensure the attendees have a comfortable, safe experience. 

Even though Kristen and Dax support drug and alcohol use, they admit there are limitations. "I am not sober and I would agree, it's just annoying," Kristen said of people who become "schmucks" when drunk. 

The Frozen stars understanding of sobriety and recreational has grown in the years since she has been with the Without a Paddle star, especially as he struggled to maintain his sobriety in the early years. Bell praised her husband's strength in a recent post to Instagram, where she wrote, "I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night."

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Instagram

"I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves," she continued in the heartfelt message shared on the 14th anniversary of the day he became sober.

And in a move that put all sober birthdays to shame, the couple celebrated by visiting the King's Hawaiian factory to dine on fresh rolls straight out of the oven. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Dax Shepard , Interviews , Drugs , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Rob Delaney, Henry Delaney

Rob Delaney Pens Emotional Essay on Son's Fatal Cancer Battle

Kanye West Says He's Moving Back to Chicago Permanently

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith's Birthday Tribute for "Queen" Jada Pinkett Smith Doesn't Disappoint

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Sports Baby Bump During Family Disneyland Trip

Regina King, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Definitely Wouldn't Mind a Southland Reboot

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Debuts Season 15 Key Art with a Very Happy Meredith and a Very Accurate Tagline

Sam Role

Married at First Sight's Sam Role Gives Birth to Baby Girl—See Her Picture!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.