Kristen Bell Posts Emotional Tribute to Dax Shepard on His Sobriety Birthday

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 7:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, 2017 Golden Globes, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Dax Shepard's birthday isn't until January, but today is another type of day he and his wife Kristen Bell find worth celebrating.

In a moving and poignant Instagram post, Bell shared photos of the two of them—as well as pictures of Shepard holding their babies with their faces covered—throughout the years. The Good Place actress starts off her post sharing inside jokes and touching moments between the two of them. "To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down," she wrote. 

Bell acknowledges the struggles Shepard dealt with while an addict and sympathizes with him in her writing. "I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it," she said.

The Frozen star said of her husband: "I will forever be in awe of your dedication."

Shepard has been very open about his past drug and alcohol addiction, and Bell praises that personal trait. "I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so," she said. (Read the entire post here)

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

In 2012, a year before Shepard and Bell got married, the actor spoke with Playboy about his binges which included "drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything," but two vices stood out: "Jack Daniel's and cocaine."

The Armchair Expert podcast host also took to Instagram to illustrate how he celebrated his sober birthday. Shepard, Bell and podcast producer Monica Padman spent the day at the King's Hawaiian factory, which he called "The best sober birthday present ever."

The crew—especially Shepard—enjoyed their day at the factory, where he boasted about enjoying the company's famous bread rolls. "I ate 8 STRAIGHT oughta the oven. 2 more upstairs, and 3 at home. 13 all-in for one day is an accomplishment I will not soon forget," he wrote.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Dax Shepard , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Instagram, Anniversary

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Celebrate 4th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes to Each Other

Michelle Obama, George W. Bush

George W. Bush Passing Michelle Obama Candy at John McCain's Funeral Is the Internet's New Favorite Moment

Rick McVey, Lara Spencer

Good Morning America Co-Host Lara Spencer Gets Married

Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande at Aretha's Funeral

ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Empowering Message About Confidence on Her Birthday

Offset, Cardi B

Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.