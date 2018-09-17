Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Body-Shamer From 2018 Emmy Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 8:28 PM

Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Can't a woman catch a break?

While attending the 2018 Emmy Awards with husband John Legend, the mother-of-two was body-shamed just months after giving birth to their son, Miles Theodore Stephens. A Twitter user wrote, "I'm asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?"

So, as the queen of the clap back, Teigen had to reply. "I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful," she responded from her seat at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. 

And as any fan of the Lip-Sync Battle host would know, Chrissy has struggled with conceiving and only achieved her two pregnancies through IVF. Since beginning her pregnancy journey, she has been public about her and John's attempts to become pregnant.

Luckily, the two's dream to welcome another baby came true this past year, when their son Miles was born in May.

Photos

2018 Emmys: Instagrams & Twitpics

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Since Miles came into the world, the family has been busy travelling, releasing cook books and, of course, sharing the hilarious moments from their daily life. 

Most recently, the cookbook author revealed the world has been pronouncing her last name wrong all these years."Gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen," the star confessed on Twitter. 

On the Emmys gold carpet the next day, Legend told Giuliana Rancic, "I think for consistency, we're going with tee-gen, but tie-gen is the official, authentic Norwegian name." 

Well, that is all for this week's edition of Chrissy Teigen's clap backs. See you next week!

Tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. in Canada.

