Why Anna Kendrick Once Called President Barack Obama an "A--hole" Right to His Face

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 15, 2018 1:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anna Kendrick

Alberto E. Tamargo/Sipa via AP Images

Aca-scuse me, Anna Kendrick said what?

During an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the A Simple Favor star told Stephen Colbert about a time she once made President Barack Obama double over laughing in 2012.

"Oh, me and Barack," Kendrick said. "I'm just making him laugh."

But there's more to the story. Much more.

The Pitch Perfect actress explained to Colbert that she once received an invitation asking if she wanted to meet the president (to which she replied, "Of what?") in Los Angeles, and naturally she was the first person to arrive.

Once President Obama began his spiel at the event discussing the economy, he pointed out Kendrick in the audience and said, "Actuall, Anna was in one of my favorite movies, Up In the Air, which talked about the economy and the recession."

Later on, she stood in line to shake his hand and when the moment finally arrived, the President said, "I hope I didn't embarrass you earlier."

She replied, "Yeah, you're such an a--hole."

So, that happened.

Watch

A Simple Favor: How Clothes Play a Part in the New Flick

The president also brought up that Kendrick is from Maine, a commonality she had with a Secret Service agent who she talked to earlier at the event. Kendrick said, "Yeah, and I was the first one to arrive, too."

Obama joked and replied, "Oh, are people from Maine really punctual?"

She quipped, "Yeah, you didn't know that? You're the president!"

Kendrick delivered a double whammy, which was enough to make President Obama laugh pretty hard.

Kendrick stars alongside Blake Lively in A Simple Favor, a mystery thriller filled with dark twists and more. The co-stars have emerged as the epitome of friend goals, which Kendrick even hopping on the Ryan Reynolds trolling train. She made fun of Reynolds at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards where she won the accolade for Choice Twitter. She shouted into the microphone, "I know Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so...in your face, Ryan!" 

Lively and Reynolds are one of Hollywood's funniest and overall most attractive couples. But the Gossip Girl star doesn't shy away from joking about wanting to liven it up a bit. Lively posted a snapshot of the A Simple Favor movie poster, where Lively and Kendrick look at each other each holding a martini glass. "@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband...so, would it really count as cheating??" she wrote.

"So glad we're finally taking this public," Kendrick commented.

From Blake Lively to Ryan Reynolds to President Barack Obama, Kendrick simply can make any listeners laugh.

Watch her entire interview with Colbert above.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anna Kendrick , Barack Obama , Stephen Colbert , Movies , TV , Late Night , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Crown, The Crown Season 2

From Fake Royal Jewels to Lunch Break Capes: Crazy Facts About The Crown's Costumes

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh’s Roles You May Have Completely Forgotten About

Sandra Oh, John Legend & More 2018 Emmy Firsts

"Modern Family" Will Kill Off Major Character This Season

Michael Che & Colin Jost Wanted to Pass Out What at Emmys?

Jane Fonda Never Expected to See Her Mugshot on Billboards

Julie Chen Stands By Husband Les Moonves Amid CBS Scandal

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.