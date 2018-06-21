Blake Lively Jokes About Cheating on Ryan Reynolds With Anna Kendrick

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 8:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Watch out, Ryan Reynolds—Blake Lively has another special person in her life—and that would be her Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick.

As the mother of two joked on social media on Wednesday, she may have found a loophole in her cheating strategy. 

"@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband...so, would it really count as cheating??" she asked while sharing new movie posters featuring the two women on her Instagram account. 

Kendrick soon commented, telling her fellow actress, "So glad we're finally taking this public."

"I let Ryan have Deadpool," she continued. "He can give me this."

Cue Ryan Reynolds: "The most ambitious crossover event in history," he chimed in. "I'll miss you both. Tell my story."

Photos

Blake Lively's Best Looks

While the wait continues for their mystery thriller due out in September, the two women have fans on the edge of their seats thanks to their entertaining digital banter. 

As Kendrick previously told E! News, she was worried about how her character Stephanie and Lively's character Emily would fit together. 

"On paper there were moments where I was like, 'Is the audience going to believe that the two of us become friends?' because we're so different and just because you write it down doesn't mean that the audience is going to buy it," she explained. "The second that we started saying it out loud, I was like, 'This is going to work.'"

Kendrick had only compliments for her colleague, even if their characters aren't always in perfect harmony. "She's so warm. Even when she's being kind of cruel to my character, there's something still really alluring about her," the actress described. 

"I was really grateful that the chemistry was there because I was worried that these two women on the screen might not make sense."

Whether they're sharing a screen or going back and forth on Instagram, these two ladies are definitely in the midst of a beautiful friendship. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Anna Kendrick , Ryan Reynolds , Cheating , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Shay Mitchell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Camila Mendes, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

2018 Teen Choice Awards: Which Star Do You Think Won the Red Carpet?

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for Controversial #MeToo Comments

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Did Chloë Grace Moretz Just Throw Shade at Brooklyn Beckham?

Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen and Stephen Colbert Play "Never Have I Ever"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina First Look Pics: Chilling Is Right!

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson Undergoes Surgery for Golf Ball-Sized Abscess

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.