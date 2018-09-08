Inside the Fashion Week Party Where Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Had Their Explosive Fight

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Sep. 8, 2018 10:34 AM
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B made headlines on Friday after the rappers got into an explosive fight during the Harper's Bazaar Icon Party in New York.
Videos captured by E! News and fellow guests showed the two stars getting into a scuffle near the end of the Fashion Week bash. The footage showed the "Bodak Yellow" artist throwing her red heel at Minaj and accidentally exposing her underwear after the tussle.
According to an insider, Minaj had been socializing with other guests when Offset's leady lady lunged at her and began shouting. The "Anaconda" artist didn't move and continued to enjoy her night.
Police arrived at the Plaza Hotel around 11:00 p.m. to respond to the altercation. While the officials claimed there were no visible injuries, the new mom left the party with a sizable mark above her left eye.
So how did the celebrity guests react to the fight? Tiffany Haddish said she missed the altercation and had "nothing" to do with it. However, she made a slight reference to the Beyoncé biting scandal and joked "I hope that nobody get bit though."
Adriana Lima also said she missed the scuffle.
"But everything is settled. Everything is good and we're now here to have fun," the supermodel said.
Before the fight took place, many stars were just enjoying the evening. Caitlyn Jenner attended the soiree with her rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins. Christina Aguilera, Shay Mitchell and Carmen Electra were also spotted at the party. Once inside, the "Ain't No Other Man" star sang a few of her classic hits, including "Dirrty," "Genie in a Bottle" and "Fighter."
Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland also posed for pictures with a few fans before striking up a conversation and complimenting each other on their gowns.
Other celebrity guests included Chance the Rapper, Paris Jackson, Padma Lakshmi, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Gigi Hadid, the latter of whom didn't seem interested in discussing the fight.
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were also there.
The event included a portrait room, where stars could admire pictures of stars like Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, Kanye West and their children. There were also three bars that served a range of drinks, including Moët & Chandon champagne.
To see pictures from the event, check out the gallery.
