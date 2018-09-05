Watch Colin Kaepernick's New Nike Commercial as Controversy Continues

Nike
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 11:24 AM
Colin Kaepernick has another message for fans just days after his Nike campaign sparked controversy.
On Wednesday morning, the athlete released a new commercial with the famous brand that urges consumers to dream big no matter what the naysayers say.
"If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good! Stay that way!" he shared in the two-minute video. "Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult—it's a compliment."
Through the video, several deserving individuals are given the spotlight and prove that rough beginnings can lead to greatness.
In fact, many athletes including LeBron James and the Williams sisters are given an indirect shoutout in the piece.
"Don't become the best basketball player on the planet. Be bigger than basketball," Colin explained while giving credit to the new Los Angeles Lakers basketball player who recently opened up a new school for deserving students.
"And if you're a girl from Compton, don't just become a tennis player. Become the greatest athlete ever," he added when showing footage of Serena Williams and Venus Williams. "Yah, that's more like it."
Before the video comes to an end, Colin has one more request for those watching. "So don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they're crazy enough," he shared.
Today's video comes after the athlete became the face of Nike's newest advertisement for the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign. "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," the ad stated.
While stars like Alicia Keys and Ava DuVernay have praised the ad, others have taken to social media and shared their plans to boycott the company. Some have even shared images of their sneakers on fire with the hashtags #NikeBoycott and #BurnYourNikes.
"The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities," Jocelyn Moore, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs said in a statement to Deadline. "The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."
