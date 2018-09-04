Mel B Ordered to Complete Random Drug and Alcohol Tests as Custody Battle Wages On

In response to reports that claim Mel B didn't call Madison on her birthday over the weekend, the insider says they're "not true," and that, "Melanie FaceTimed with Madison on her birthday and she also has a birthday party planned for Madison on Thursday this week. The court is not interfering with those birthday plans."

Last month, the Spice Girls star revealed plans to seek professional help in the U.K. after being diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder. In a statement to The Sun on Sunday, Mel B said she planned to enter rehab following an "incredibly difficult" six months. Days later, the singer cleared up rumors about her rehab plans on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I've been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago," Mel B told guest host Lea Michele. She then seemingly referenced her divorce from Belafonte, stating, "My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book."

"I do address a lot of those issues. But you know, no, I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict," she continued. "You know, I was with the same person for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That's all I can say about it. I'd like to say a lot more, but we're on this show—let's keep it P.C. But yeah, I address a lot of those issues [in the book] and I did kind of have to ease my pain...I do suffer a lot from PTSD."

Now, the source tells E! News, "Melanie is not going to rehab, she is not leaving her children. She was going to go to Europe to try a new kind of therapy but not for rehab – at this point she is not going anywhere."