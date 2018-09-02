Halsey and G-Eazy Enjoy Fun in the Sun Together 2 Days After Kissing Onstage

G-Eazy and Halsey are giving sun-kissed a new name.

The singers have been sparking relationship and reconciliation rumors as of late, especially after they kissed onstage at G-Eazy's concert in New Jersey. Today, the "Bad at Love" singer posted pictures on Instagram of the two of them in bathing suits. In one picture, Halsey has her arm around G-Eazy and looks longingly at him while he sticks her tongue out at her. A second picture shows them both looking at the camera and her hand is under his chin. She captioned the upload with a tongue emoji.

Rumors of their reunion first sparked interest after the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards when they were spotted holding hands while leaving Post Malone's after-party. A few days later, Halsey was spotted dancing at G-Eazy's concert in Columbus, Ohio.

After their first post-breakup spotting, an insider told E! News that the duo is "working on their relationship" and have "been in touch since the split."