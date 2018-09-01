Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

The bishop who officiated Aretha Franklin's funeral has apologized to Ariana Grande for how he touched her onstage, which had sparked an online backlash.

The 25-year-old singer performed the Queen of Soul's hit "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" at the service, which was live-streamed. Bishop Charles H. Ellis III had led the funeral and greeted Grande after her performance, placing his hand against one side of her breast. Videos and images of the moment went viral and drew criticism.

"I don't care what you think about Ariana Grande, her music or her dress," tweeted feminist author, journalist and public speaker Mona Eltahawy, referring to a separate backlash over the singer's mini dress. "This is wrong. That bishop's hand should not be on her breast."