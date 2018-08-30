Tess Holliday Fire Back After Piers Morgan Body-Shames Her Over Cosmopolitan U.K. Cover

Tess Holliday is not here for Piers Morgan or anyone else's body-shaming.

The 33-year-old, who weighs 300 pounds—the heaviest she's ever been—and is dubbed the world's first size-22 supermodel, appears on the cover of Cosmopolitan U.K. magazine's October 2018 issue, which states that she "wants the haters to kiss her ass."

"As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo, "Piers wrote on his Instagram page on Thursday morning. "Apparently we're supposed to view it as a 'huge step forward for body positivity.' What a load of old baloney. This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models."

"To everyone saying I'm a burden to the British health care system, I'm American so you don't have to worry about my fat ass," Tess then tweeted. "Worry about what horrible people you are by whining about how me being on the cover of a glossy magazine impacts your small minded life."