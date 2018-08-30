Go Behind the Scenes of Sarah Paulson's American Horror Story: Apocalypse Directorial Debut

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 10:00 AM

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott

Sarah Paulson is adding another role to her American Horror Story repertoire: Director. Paulson, who has appeared in every season of American Horror Story so far, is directing an episode of the upcoming eighth season, American Horror Story: Apocalypse. She's also playing three different roles (Cordelia Goode, Billie Dean Howard and Venable) because she's Sarah Paulson and can do just about anything.

Paulson is directing the season's sixth episode, she revealed at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour. While on stage Paulson also revealed some big news: Jessica Lange would appear in her episode. Lange, who hasn't been back to AHS since American Horror Story: Freak Show, season four, will play her AHS: Murder House role, Constance Langdon. AHS: Apocalypse is a crossover season between Murder House and AHS: Coven. And Lange isn't the only guest star coming to play for Paulson's directorial debut.

Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 8

Behind-the-scenes photos revealed Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott would be reprising their AHS: Murder House roles as well. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy also revealed Evan Peters would be playing Tate, his Murder House character, and Taissa Farmiga, who is returning as Zoe from AHS: Coven, will also play her Murder House character.

Check out the behind the scenes photos above and below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Introduces Sarah Paulson's Mystery Character

This is the first time McDermott has returned to the franchise since season two, American Horror Story: Asylum.

In addition to Paulson, Peters, Farmiga, Britton, Lange and McDermott, the cast includes Kathy Bates, Joan Collins, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts (above as her AHS: Coven character), Cody Fern, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

