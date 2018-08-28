Aretha Franklin Fans Remember Queen of Soul at Public Viewing

Thousands of fans are paying their respects to Aretha Franklin at a public viewing in Detroit.

Beginning today at 9 a.m. local time, music lovers arrived at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to remember the Queen of Soul.

Over a two-day period, the viewing will allow admirers of the singer to share their fond memories with other fans. Guests will also be able to walk by Aretha's gold-plated casket to the sounds of her gospel recordings. Mourners said she was dressed in red from head to high-heeled shoes.

In the first hours, hundreds of people from multi-generations visited the public viewing with signs, Aretha T-shirts and more.

Today's viewing comes just days before an all-star group will perform at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit as part of Aretha's funeral and celebration of life service.