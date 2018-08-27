Angelina Jolie Gets New Divorce Lawyer Amid Brad Pitt Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie is moving in a new direction amid her ongoing court battle with Brad Pitt.

The 43-year-old Oscar winner has parted ways with divorce attorney Laura Wasser and will now be working with Samantha Bley DeJean. "Angelina decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean of Bley and Bley, as Samantha's expertise is the protection and best interests of children," Mindy Nyby, spokesperson for Jolie tells E! News in a statement. "Angelina appreciates Laura's cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks."

A source familiar with the proceedings also tells E! News, "Samantha's expertise is the protection of children and over the past few weeks, Angelina's come to rely on her counsel and decided to put her in the lead."